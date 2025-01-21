Shilpa Shetty Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Tahira Kashyap Amidst Their Inspiring Journeys

In a touching gesture, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has showered birthday wishes on writer and close friend Tahira Kashyap. Shilpa took to Instagram to post a selfie with Tahira, calling her both beautiful and inspiring in a heartfelt note. 'May your day be as beautiful and inspiring as you are,' she wrote.

Tahira Kashyap, known for her impactful storytelling, recently made her directorial debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. The film, available on Prime Video, features renowned actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. It delves into the intricate and relatable lives of middle-class women from diverse backgrounds, exploring dreams and coming-of-age moments.

As for Shilpa Shetty, she recently appeared in the Amazon Prime web series 'Indian Police Force', where she starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her next project is 'KD: The Devil', a pan-India film directed by Prem. Set against the backdrop of 1970s Bangalore, the movie boasts a star-studded cast and will be released in multiple languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)