Nostalgia for a Cinematic Milestone: 'Page 3' Celebrates 20 Years

Konkona Sensharma reflects on her Hindi debut 'Page 3' as it marks its 20th anniversary. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film was a critical and commercial success, exploring the dual lives of celebrities. Sensharma expressed gratitude for the role and reminisced about her experiences during the film's production.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:56 IST
  • India

Actor Konkona Sensharma recently reflected on her debut in Hindi cinema with 'Page 3' as the film celebrated its 20th anniversary. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film was both a critical and commercial success, providing Sensharma with the beloved character of Madhavi Sharma.

The gripping narrative of 'Page 3' follows the journey of a young journalist navigating high society and unveiling the dual lives led by celebrities. Sensharma moved to Mumbai during the film's production, expressing fond memories and gratitude for the opportunities it brought her way.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar shared his own reflections, noting the film's connection with diverse audiences. The production, which lacked a hefty budget or star-studded cast, was driven by a passion for storytelling, eventually earning critical acclaim and national awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

