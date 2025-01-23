Left Menu

Singapore and India Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Year-Long Travel Extravaganza

The Singapore Tourism Board has launched a year-long series of events to honor 60 years of diplomatic relations with India. The initiative aims to attract Indian travelers through exclusive deals, campaigns, and promotions, celebrating the special connection and shared history between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a year-long series of events aimed at attracting Indian travelers, as Singapore and India celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations. The initiative includes exclusive deals at popular Singaporean retail destinations, as well as campaigns by India's leading travel agents and airlines.

Markus Tan, Regional Director at STB, emphasized the mutual affinities shared by the two countries, expressing his hopes for a renewed discovery of Singapore. Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General for the Singapore High Commission in Mumbai, underscored the deep cultural connections that have flourished over six decades of friendship.

The events also include unique programming like FRIENDS OF SINGAPORE, a new platform for Indian content creators. The initiative aims to offer travelers an enriched experience, highlighting Singapore's hidden treasures. Additionally, passenger traffic between Singapore and India has reached a record 5.5 million in 2024, exceeding pre-Covid levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

