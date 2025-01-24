Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Possibility of Sherlock Return

In a recent interview, Benedict Cumberbatch hinted at the possibility of revisiting his iconic role as Sherlock Holmes. The actor emphasized the need for exceptional new material to justify a return, while also expressing his commitment to diverse roles and personal storytelling through his production company, SunnyMarch.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his acclaimed portrayal of detective Sherlock Holmes, has addressed speculation about returning to the role. Speaking to Variety, Cumberbatch, 48, revealed his fondness for the character remains strong but stressed that any new project would need to surpass previous successes.

"It would have to be better than it ever was," Cumberbatch remarked, outlining the challenge of meeting the high expectations set by the original series, which aired between 2010 and 2017. He suggested that both fans and cast members should be eager for more, insisting on a 'superlative version' for it to be warranted.

Despite Sherlock's significance in Cumberbatch's career, he has no intention of being limited by the role. Recalling an encounter with fans in Australia, he conveyed his desire for diversity in his work. "If you're with me, I'm not going to always do the same thing," he told fans, emphasizing his commitment to creative growth.

Beyond acting, Cumberbatch is channeling his efforts into his production company, SunnyMarch, established in 2013. The company allows him to produce personally meaningful work that addresses urgent societal stories and supports niche cinema.

Reflecting on fame, Cumberbatch criticized the term "celebrity" as misleading and overly inclusive, pondering the basis on which individuals become celebrated. His dedication to storytelling and diverse roles continues to shape his multifaceted career.

Cumberbatch's ambition and refusal to be pigeonholed underscore his evolving path in Hollywood, demonstrating a balance between artistic fulfillment and audience expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

