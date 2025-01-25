Left Menu

Birinj Global Foods: Transforming India's Culinary Landscape

Birinj Global Foods aims to revolutionize the Indian F&B sector by expanding eatery formats globally. With brands like Mast Biryani and Foodisthan, the company prioritizes innovation, customer satisfaction, and community impact, planning to expand to 500+ stores across India and abroad in the next five years.

Gurugram, Haryana, India – News sources report that Birinj Global Foods is poised to make a significant impact within the food and beverage industry by leveraging food technology and product innovation. The enterprise aims to scale its house of brands including Mast Biryani and Foodisthan both locally and internationally.

Birinj Global Foods thrives on a culture of high performance and innovation within the F&B sector, with its portfolio of beloved brands such as Mast Biryani operating under unique models aimed at enhancing consumer experiences. Their core values emphasize integrity, teamwork, and a passion for winning.

The company actively seeks dynamic standalone brands for collaboration under its banner while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence and community-driven initiatives, as highlighted by executives such as Rohit Karan and Deepak Pundhir. With a strategy to increase presence to 500+ stores, the aim is to redefine dining experiences across India and beyond.

