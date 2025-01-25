Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Padma Shri Honors Diverse Indian Contributors

In a distinguished ceremony, thirty previously unsung heroes from across India were honored with the Padma Shri award for their exceptional contributions to society and culture. The recipients span a range of fields, from the arts to social activism, exemplifying dedication and pioneering spirit.

Notable awardees include Libia Lobo Sardesai, a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa who significantly contributed to the liberation movement by cofounding an underground radio to oppose Portuguese rule. Also recognized was Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year-old Dhak player from West Bengal who revolutionized the traditional gender norms in his field by training 150 women.

Among others celebrated were Sally Holkar for rejuvenating Maheshwari weaving, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara for her mastery in leather puppetry, and Radha Bahin Bhatt for her lifelong work in social activism. These honorees reflect India's diverse talents and unwavering commitment to advancing their crafts and causes.

