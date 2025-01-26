India's 76th Republic Day: Google Doodle Celebrates Heritage

Google marked India's 76th Republic Day with an evocative doodle illustrating the nation's rich wildlife and diverse cultural heritage. Created by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre, the doodle represents the vivid traditions and unique fauna from India's various regions.

Republic Day, observed on January 26, symbolizes the day when India embraced its Constitution in 1950. The Constitution's formation was led by Dr. BR Ambedkar, chairing the Drafting Committee, who played a crucial role post-independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Republic Day greetings, emphasizing the power of democracy, dignity, and unity in his message.

The celebration of Republic Day involves grand festivities highlighting military prowess and cultural diversity. The iconic parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi features magnificent floats and performances that span the country's cultural mosaic. The event culminates on January 29 with the ceremonial Beating Retreat, closing the Republic Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)