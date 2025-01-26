Shekhar Kapur and Other Stars Shine Bright on Padma Awards List

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, honored with the Padma Bhushan, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, stating it motivates him to continue contributing to both the industry and the nation. Kapur, known for critically acclaimed films like 'Masoom' and 'Mr India', joins 139 prestigious Padma awardees announced this year.

The government disclosed its Padma awards list on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, featuring seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients. These civilian honors commend individuals for their exceptional contributions in various sectors.

Joining Kapur in the limelight are late Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, Tamil superstar Ajith, and theatre icon Barry John, who is acknowledged with a Padma Shri. Each recipient brings a rich legacy, celebrated for their unique contributions to the arts and beyond.

