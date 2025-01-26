Left Menu

Shekhar Kapur and Other Stars Shine Bright on Padma Awards List

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, recognized with the Padma Bhushan, expresses gratitude for the honor, inspiring him to continue serving the industry and nation. He is among 139 Padma awardees announced on the eve of the Republic Day. Other honorees include renowned artists and professionals across various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:25 IST
Shekhar Kapur and Other Stars Shine Bright on Padma Awards List
Shekhar Kapur
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, honored with the Padma Bhushan, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, stating it motivates him to continue contributing to both the industry and the nation. Kapur, known for critically acclaimed films like 'Masoom' and 'Mr India', joins 139 prestigious Padma awardees announced this year.

The government disclosed its Padma awards list on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, featuring seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients. These civilian honors commend individuals for their exceptional contributions in various sectors.

Joining Kapur in the limelight are late Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, Tamil superstar Ajith, and theatre icon Barry John, who is acknowledged with a Padma Shri. Each recipient brings a rich legacy, celebrated for their unique contributions to the arts and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025