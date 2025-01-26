First Look Revealed: Mithun Chakraborty in 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter'

The highly anticipated first look of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty in 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' has been unveiled by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. This eagerly awaited movie, a deeply emotional portrayal set against the backdrop of a significant chapter in Indian history, promises to bring compelling narratives to life on the big screen.

The film, split into two parts, is set for a grand release on August 15, 2025. Agnihotri recently shared a teaser clip across social media platforms, offering a glimpse of Chakraborty in a rugged avatar reciting the preamble to the Constitution of India with a burned tongue. The intense scene captures a poignant moment in a desolate corridor, ending with the character leaning wearily against a wall.

'The Delhi Files', produced by Abhishek Agarwal in collaboration with Pallavi Joshi, follows Agnihotri's previous works, including 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Tashkent Files'. This film continues Agnihotri's exploration of historical narratives, aiming to offer audiences a captivating story this Independence Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)