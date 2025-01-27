Telugu Star Lakshmi Manchu's Baggage Battle with IndiGo: Accusations Fly

Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu has publicly accused IndiGo Airlines of harassment, claiming her bag was mishandled at Goa airport. In a series of posts on social media, the 'Yakshini' actor detailed how her luggage was taken aside for inspection, and she was not permitted to open it herself.

Manchu's posts, which tagged IndiGo's official social media account, described the situation as 'ridiculous.' She alleged that the staff was extremely rude and expressed concerns over the lack of a security tag on her bag. The actor also noted that restrictions on items such as sleep apnea machines and cutlery were causing inconvenience to passengers.

IndiGo Airlines promptly responded, stating the bag was detained by airport security due to strict regulations on prohibited items. While appreciating Manchu's cooperation, the airline reiterated that security procedures are mandated by authorities, not under airline control. Despite the explanation, Manchu posted visuals of her untagged bag, concluding her complaint against the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)