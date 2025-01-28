Renowned Filmmaker Faces Legal Troubles Over Social Media Harassment

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been legally apprehended, accused of harassing a prominent actress through social media platforms, as stated by the police.

The Elamakkara Police have proceeded with charges against the 'Kayam' director for purported stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation. A formal complaint lodged by the actress initiated these proceedings.

In a recent development, Sasidharan publicized the FIR on his Facebook page, suggesting that complaints were filed against him using the actress's name. Notably, similar charges led to his arrest and subsequent bail in May 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)