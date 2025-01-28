Left Menu

Renowned Filmmaker Faces Legal Troubles Over Social Media Harassment

Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is charged with harassing a well-known actress via social media. Following her complaint, Elamakkara Police booked him for stalking and defamation. Sasidharan claims innocence, sharing the FIR online and suggesting someone else filed the complaint. Previously, he faced similar allegations.

Updated: 28-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:10 IST
Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been legally apprehended, accused of harassing a prominent actress through social media platforms, as stated by the police.

The Elamakkara Police have proceeded with charges against the 'Kayam' director for purported stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation. A formal complaint lodged by the actress initiated these proceedings.

In a recent development, Sasidharan publicized the FIR on his Facebook page, suggesting that complaints were filed against him using the actress's name. Notably, similar charges led to his arrest and subsequent bail in May 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

