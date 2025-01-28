GTTES 2025: Pioneering Textile Innovation at India's Landmark Industry Event

In February 2025, the textile industry will converge in Mumbai for the third edition of the Global Textile Technology & Engineering Show (GTTES). This landmark event, organized by the India ITME Society, promises to redefine global textile innovation through cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices.

Set against the backdrop of an Indian textile market projected to grow to US$ 350 billion by 2030, GTTES 2025 will be a cornerstone event driving technological advancements. Major exhibitors from countries like Germany, Switzerland, and China are expected to ensure the event stands out on the global stage.

The exhibition will host over 25,000 professionals, featuring product launches and networking opportunities with key players like Shuttleless Looms and Samruddhi Engineering. Key highlights include an exclusive investment promotion by the Chhattisgarh Government, all set to catalyze the Indian textile industry's growth on a world scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)