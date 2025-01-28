'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': A Timeless Anthem Sweeping Southeast Asia

After 26 years, the music of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' continues to resonate, especially in Southeast Asia. The film's track recently captured attention when an Indonesian delegation performed it at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honor of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Composers Jatin-Lalit and lyricist Sameer express a deep sense of pride and honor as their music lives on. The track, initially penned for Karan Johar's debut film, has crossed cultural boundaries, proving that music indeed knows no language barriers.

The song's lasting appeal is underscored by the popularity it continues to enjoy, with local adaptations still playing across Indonesia. It has become a cultural touchstone, exemplifying how timeless art can flourish beyond its original context.

(With inputs from agencies.)