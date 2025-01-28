Left Menu

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': A Timeless Anthem Sweeping Southeast Asia

The iconic song from the Hindi film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' remains a beloved anthem 26 years after its release, especially in Southeast Asia. A recent viral video showcased an Indonesian delegation singing the track, highlighting its enduring popularity. Composers Jatin-Lalit and Sameer express pride in their work's lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:32 IST
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': A Timeless Anthem Sweeping Southeast Asia
  • Country:
  • India

After 26 years, the music of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' continues to resonate, especially in Southeast Asia. The film's track recently captured attention when an Indonesian delegation performed it at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honor of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Composers Jatin-Lalit and lyricist Sameer express a deep sense of pride and honor as their music lives on. The track, initially penned for Karan Johar's debut film, has crossed cultural boundaries, proving that music indeed knows no language barriers.

The song's lasting appeal is underscored by the popularity it continues to enjoy, with local adaptations still playing across Indonesia. It has become a cultural touchstone, exemplifying how timeless art can flourish beyond its original context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025