Unifying Through Fitness: ASBL Springs Hosts #RunForUnity Marathon

ASBL Springs hosted the #RunForUnity marathon in Pocharam on Republic Day, bringing together over 800 participants to promote fitness and community unity. The event featured 5K and 10K runs, awarded winners in various categories, and included an energetic music performance. ASBL's commitment to healthy living was prominently highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hyderabad, January 28, 2025: Emphasizing community spirit and fostering a culture of fitness, ASBL Springs organized the #RunForUnity marathon in Pocharam on Republic Day. Drawing over 800 participants, the event highlighted ASBL's dedication to promoting an active lifestyle and enhancing community bonds.

The marathon included both 5K and 10K runs, with participants spanning from children to senior citizens. Over 250 took on the 10K challenge, showcasing their enthusiasm and determination. Winners in various age and gender categories received awards and cash prizes, underscoring the event's success in motivating community engagement.

A lively performance by Tone Tales, featuring popular music, kept the atmosphere vibrant and participants engaged throughout the day. Commenting on the event, ASBL's CEO, Mr. Ajitesh Korupolu, and Co-Founder, Mr. Anil Kumar Thota, expressed their pride in promoting a connected and healthy community through such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

