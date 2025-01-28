Girl in Red Shines in 'Low Expectations': A Cinematic Debut

Marie Ulven, the musical powerhouse known as Girl in Red, is making significant waves as she transitions from the music scene to the silver screen. She stars in 'Low Expectations,' crafted by director Eivind Landsvik, marking his debut into feature-length cinema. The film is heavily anticipated, especially after Landsvik's short, 'Tits', garnered acclaim at Cannes in 2023.

The narrative of 'Low Expectations' centers on Maja, a 29-year-old artist facing a pivotal life crisis. After a period of notable success, she's compelled to step back, returning home disillusioned and financially strapped. Assuming a role at a local high school, Maja embarks on a path of personal growth amidst life's stark challenges, reflecting broader themes of ambition and the often-overlooked plight of burnout.

Maipo Film, in collaboration with Denmark's Snowglobe, brings this story to life, following their success with productions like 'The Worst Person in the World.' Director Landsvik expressed his admiration for Ulven's talent, noting, 'Marie is not only a phenomenal musician but also brings a rare gift of acting to the film. Her involvement enhances this project immensely.'

