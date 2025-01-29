Historic Directive: Shankaracharyas Unite for Sanatan Protection

In a historic move, three Shankaracharyas from leading Hindu sects issued a joint Dharmadesh at the Maha Kumbh, focusing on the preservation of Sanatan Dharma. The directive, emphasizing national unity and social harmony, included a proposal to ban cow slaughter and declare the cow as the 'Mother of the Nation.'

For the first time, Shankaracharyas from India's prominent spiritual learning centers gathered at the Param Dharam Sansad to issue a 27-point plan. This comprehensive directive advocates for cow protection, expansion of Sanatan culture, and prioritizes Sanskrit language promotion, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Shankaracharyas also urged the Hindu community to actively protect religious symbols and foster temple construction in schools. Legal recognition of religious education and the cow's status as 'Rashtramata' were emphasized, with a demand to excommunicate those involved in cow slaughter, per the statement released.

(With inputs from agencies.)