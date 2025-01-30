Sony Shuffles Release Schedule: 'Insidious 6' Pushed to 2026, 'Caught Stealing' Takes the Lead

Sony Pictures has postponed the release date of 'Insidious 6' from its original schedule, pushing it to 2026, and replacing its slot with Austin Butler's 'Caught Stealing', according to a Wednesday announcement reported by Deadline.

The latest 'Insidious' chapter, which marks the sixth entry in the horror franchise, will now hit theaters on August 21, 2026, shifting from the initially planned August 29, 2023 release. 'Insidious: The Red Door', the preceding installment, directed by Patrick Wilson, grossed $198 million worldwide.

The change hands the 2025 release date to 'Caught Stealing', based on Charlie Huston's book series, highlighting Hank Thompson's survival in '90s New York underworld. The cast includes Zoe Kravitz, Regina King, and more. Sony further unset a mid-2025 release for an untitled Sony-Marvel project.

(With inputs from agencies.)