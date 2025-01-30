Jaideep Ahlawat Defends Alia Bhatt: A Perspective on Nepotism and Talent

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently opened up about nepotism in Bollywood, sharing his views on the challenges faced by 'nepo kids', including actress Alia Bhatt. Despite perceptions that the industry is unwelcoming to newcomers, Ahlawat highlighted the hurdles faced by established actors from film families.

In an interview with ANI, Ahlawat praised Alia Bhatt as a 'brilliant actress' and raised concerns about the criticism she faces for being a 'nepo kid'. He rhetorically questioned whether it's fair to hold her lineage against her, considering her exceptional talent and dedication.

Ahlawat compared the situation to children of doctors, stating that it's not their fault if they're expected to follow in their parents' footsteps. He expressed admiration for Alia's preparation and dedication on film sets, reflecting on their collaboration in 'Raazi'. With 'Paatal Lok 2' gaining acclaim, Ahlawat continues to shine in the industry.

