Jaideep Ahlawat's New Direction: From Actor to Aspiring Filmmaker

Renowned Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has expressed his desire to take on a new role behind the camera as a film director. Having captivated audiences with mesmerizing performances in projects spanning both traditional cinema and the OTT platform, Ahlawat traced his directorial aspirations back to his work on the film 'Raazi'.

The actor, who became a household name with his role in the web series Paatal Lok, recalled how watching director Meghna Gulzar at work ignited his interest in storytelling from a filmmaker's perspective. 'After Raazi, I realized that I wanted to direct too,' he shared in a recent conversation with ANI, adding that observing Gulzar taught him the unique thrill of narrating a story through one's own lens.

Ahlawat noted that during the production of Paatal Lok season 1, colleagues began to recognise his budding directorial instincts. 'People started noticing my inclination towards direction during the shooting,' he said, explaining that his attention often shifted from just his character to the larger scene dynamics. Jaideep, who debuted in Bollywood with Aakrosh, has played memorable roles in films like Raees, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Ajeeb Daastaans before garnering acclaim as a lead actor.

Currently, Ahlawat is riding high on the success of Paatal Lok's second season and is eagerly anticipated in the upcoming third season of 'The Family Man' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, crafted by creators Raj & DK.

