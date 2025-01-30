Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat's New Direction: From Actor to Aspiring Filmmaker

Jaideep Ahlawat, acclaimed for his powerful performances in Bollywood and OTT, expresses his aspiration to direct films. Inspired by Meghna Gulzar during the filming of 'Raazi', he reveals the transition from acting to considering filmmaking, as witnessed by colleagues during 'Paatal Lok'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:47 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat's New Direction: From Actor to Aspiring Filmmaker
Jaideep Ahlawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has expressed his desire to take on a new role behind the camera as a film director. Having captivated audiences with mesmerizing performances in projects spanning both traditional cinema and the OTT platform, Ahlawat traced his directorial aspirations back to his work on the film 'Raazi'.

The actor, who became a household name with his role in the web series Paatal Lok, recalled how watching director Meghna Gulzar at work ignited his interest in storytelling from a filmmaker's perspective. 'After Raazi, I realized that I wanted to direct too,' he shared in a recent conversation with ANI, adding that observing Gulzar taught him the unique thrill of narrating a story through one's own lens.

Ahlawat noted that during the production of Paatal Lok season 1, colleagues began to recognise his budding directorial instincts. 'People started noticing my inclination towards direction during the shooting,' he said, explaining that his attention often shifted from just his character to the larger scene dynamics. Jaideep, who debuted in Bollywood with Aakrosh, has played memorable roles in films like Raees, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Ajeeb Daastaans before garnering acclaim as a lead actor.

Currently, Ahlawat is riding high on the success of Paatal Lok's second season and is eagerly anticipated in the upcoming third season of 'The Family Man' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, crafted by creators Raj & DK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025