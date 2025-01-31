Behind the Lens: Shoojit Sircar's Journey from 'Piku' to 'I Want To Talk'

Director Shoojit Sircar revealed a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse from the production of the critically acclaimed film 'Piku' on social media, featuring lead actress Deepika Padukone engaged in a crucial scene preparation. 'Piku', celebrated for its unique storyline and outstanding performances by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irrfan Khan, remains a standout in Bollywood's comedy-drama genre.

In the photo shared on his Instagram, Sircar can be seen having an intense discussion with Padukone, preparing for a pivotal burst-out scene. The image captures Sircar's directorial approach, as he sits cross-legged, focused on conveying his vision to the attentive actress. 'Piku' continues to receive praise for its narrative and the chemistry of its leading trio.

Shoojit's latest directorial venture, 'I Want To Talk', features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and delves into themes of resilience, the significance of human bonds, and the emotional journey of a father rebuilding his fractured relationship with his daughter. The film tells the story of Arjun Sen, a verbose Bengali man confronting his mortality with only 100 days to live, igniting a quest for reconciliation with his estranged daughter. In a statement, Sircar expressed his hope for the film to inspire audiences and foster meaningful dialogue about cherishing relationships. 'I Want To Talk' is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

(With inputs from agencies.)