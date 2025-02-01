Mexican Cinema Fights Back with Baguette-Themed Spoof

In the vibrant world of entertainment, a crowd-funded Mexican short film is making waves by parodying 'Emilia Perez', the year's most Oscar-nominated French crime musical. The spoof reflects local backlash and challenges the cinema establishment.

Alongside, Agatha Christie's thriller 'Witness for the Prosecution' celebrated its 100th anniversary, continuing to captivate audiences with its courtroom drama, while Renee Zellweger reminisces as 'Bridget Jones' returns to the screen with a new story chapter.

Meanwhile, the entertainment sector also gears up for the much-awaited third season of Netflix's hit show 'Squid Game', amidst legal tussles, charity concerts by music stars, and dynamic new developments in iconic film and music series.

