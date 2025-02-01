Left Menu

Mexican Cinema Fights Back with Baguette-Themed Spoof

A Mexican crowd-funded short film parodies 'Emilia Perez', a French Oscar-nominated musical. Celebrating 100 years of Agatha Christie's 'Witness for the Prosecution' alongside tributes and performances, including Renee Zellweger's 'Bridget Jones' premiere, Netflix's 'Squid Game' return, and legal battles over Superman's copyright.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:27 IST
Mexican Cinema Fights Back with Baguette-Themed Spoof
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the vibrant world of entertainment, a crowd-funded Mexican short film is making waves by parodying 'Emilia Perez', the year's most Oscar-nominated French crime musical. The spoof reflects local backlash and challenges the cinema establishment.

Alongside, Agatha Christie's thriller 'Witness for the Prosecution' celebrated its 100th anniversary, continuing to captivate audiences with its courtroom drama, while Renee Zellweger reminisces as 'Bridget Jones' returns to the screen with a new story chapter.

Meanwhile, the entertainment sector also gears up for the much-awaited third season of Netflix's hit show 'Squid Game', amidst legal tussles, charity concerts by music stars, and dynamic new developments in iconic film and music series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025