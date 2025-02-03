Left Menu

Critical Health Update: Ayodhya's Revered Priest Hospitalized

The head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Mahant Satyendra Das, 85, is in a critical condition at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after a brain stroke. Known as a key figure in Ayodhya's religious history, he receives prayers and support for his recovery.

Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:09 IST
The head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is clinging to life after suffering a brain stroke. Mahant Satyendra Das, 85, is currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, hospital authorities confirmed on Monday.

After initial treatment, Das was transferred to SGPGI on Sunday. 'Shri Satyendra Das ji is suffering from a stroke. He is diabetic and hypertensive,' read a statement from the hospital. Although his condition remains critical, he has stable vitals and is responsive to commands.

Das, who was the temple priest when the Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992, is regarded as one of the most approachable and knowledgeable seers in Ayodhya. The Vishva Hindu Parishad and others are expressing hope for his swift recovery.

