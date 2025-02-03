Critical Health Update: Ayodhya's Revered Priest Hospitalized

The head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is clinging to life after suffering a brain stroke. Mahant Satyendra Das, 85, is currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, hospital authorities confirmed on Monday.

After initial treatment, Das was transferred to SGPGI on Sunday. 'Shri Satyendra Das ji is suffering from a stroke. He is diabetic and hypertensive,' read a statement from the hospital. Although his condition remains critical, he has stable vitals and is responsive to commands.

Das, who was the temple priest when the Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992, is regarded as one of the most approachable and knowledgeable seers in Ayodhya. The Vishva Hindu Parishad and others are expressing hope for his swift recovery.

