World Premiere: Rhea Shukla's 'Ruse' at Berlinale

Rhea Shukla's short film, 'Ruse', will debut at the Berlin International Film Festival's Generation Kplus segment. Competing with 14 other projects, 'Ruse' showcases three girls' dance on a rainy afternoon, capturing their silent interactions. Shukla pursues her master's at Columbia University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Student filmmaker Rhea Shukla's short film, ''Ruse'', is poised for its global debut at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, under the Generation Kplus category. This marks a significant milestone for Shukla, a talented artist hailing from New Delhi.

The festival, ongoing from February 13 to February 23, will see ''Ruse'' compete against 14 other impressive projects. Shukla, enrolling in a fine arts master's program in screenwriting and direction at Columbia University, expressed immense pride in her collaborative team, who brought her narrative vision to life on screen.

Shukla's cinematic journey includes her roles in producing ''Madhu'' and directing a music video for Ora the Molecule. Her latest endeavour, ''Ruse'', is set against a monsoon backdrop and encapsulates a delicate choreography of emotions among three young girls, depicting nuanced interactions through silent gazes and gestures.

