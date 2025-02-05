Left Menu

Neil Nitin Mukesh on the Allure of Grey Roles

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has consistently chosen grey roles since his debut in 2007. His latest film, 'Hisaab Barabar', featuring R Madhavan and streaming on ZEE5, follows this path. The film is a narrative on financial fraud, with Mukesh portraying a banker with humanizing traits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:13 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh
  • Country:
  • India

Neil Nitin Mukesh, the acclaimed actor known for his compelling portrayals of grey characters, has made a deliberate choice to take on anti-hero roles since his cinematic debut in 2007 with 'Johnny Gaddaar'.

His latest venture, 'Hisaab Barabar', is streamed on ZEE5 and continues this thematic journey. The film stars R Madhavan as Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker, who encounters fraud and corruption. Mukesh plays Mickey Mehta, a ruthless banker, adding depth to his filmography filled with complex characters.

Mukesh discussed the nuances of playing such roles, citing inspiration from Hollywood actors like Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger. Despite the challenging nature, Neil aims to provide a balance, infusing his characters with a spectrum of human elements. 'Hisaab Barabar' is directed by Ashwni Dhir and is available in multiple languages, offering satire and a significant societal message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

