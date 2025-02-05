Left Menu

Yogasana and Mallakhamb Make a Grand Entry as Medal Events at National Games

Yogasana and Mallakhamb, previously classified as demonstration sports, are now recognized as medal events at the National Games. This decision was made at the request of the organizers, according to the Indian Olympic Association. These additions bring the total to 34 medal sports at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:53 IST
Yogasana and Mallakhamb Make a Grand Entry as Medal Events at National Games

In a significant update at the National Games, yoga-based sports Yogasana and Mallakhamb have been promoted from demonstration events to medal-awarding sports, following a request by event organizers. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed this development on Wednesday, enhancing the competitive landscape of the games.

Originally, the 38th edition of the National Games, taking place in Uttarakhand, was slated to include 32 core sports alongside four demonstration sports. However, a latest directive officially incorporates Yogasana and Mallakhamb as part of the medal tally, with a total now of 34 sports conferring medals.

While Yogasana emphasizes the athletic component of yoga practices, Mallakhamb integrates acrobatic yoga postures atop a vertical pole. Meanwhile, Kalarippayattu, a martial art from Kerala, and rafting maintain their demonstration status, focusing on showcasing rather than rewarding participants with medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025