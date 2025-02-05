Yogasana and Mallakhamb Make a Grand Entry as Medal Events at National Games

In a significant update at the National Games, yoga-based sports Yogasana and Mallakhamb have been promoted from demonstration events to medal-awarding sports, following a request by event organizers. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed this development on Wednesday, enhancing the competitive landscape of the games.

Originally, the 38th edition of the National Games, taking place in Uttarakhand, was slated to include 32 core sports alongside four demonstration sports. However, a latest directive officially incorporates Yogasana and Mallakhamb as part of the medal tally, with a total now of 34 sports conferring medals.

While Yogasana emphasizes the athletic component of yoga practices, Mallakhamb integrates acrobatic yoga postures atop a vertical pole. Meanwhile, Kalarippayattu, a martial art from Kerala, and rafting maintain their demonstration status, focusing on showcasing rather than rewarding participants with medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)