Lotte Expands in India: Launching Pepero and Tapping K-Pop Craze

Lotte, a South Korean multinational company, plans to expand its product offerings in India by launching Pepero, a popular chocolate-coated biscuit stick. This move is driven by the growing popularity of K-food and K-pop across the nation. Lotte Wellfood CEO Paul Yi confirmed the upcoming launch at a press conference.

The company, which already produces the well-known snack choco pie in India, is broadening its operations with a significant investment in a new Pune facility. This plant will primarily support the expansion of Havmor Ice Cream's production, with future plans to increase capacity further.

Lotte's strategic roadmap includes a three to five-year investment plan aiming to enhance supply chains and enter additional snack categories. While focusing on the domestic market, Lotte is exploring export potential to regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

