Assam's Record-Breaking Jhumur Dance Celebration

In a bid to set a world record, Assam will host 8,000 artistes performing the Jhumur dance in tea gardens, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event on February 24.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed district commissioners to live-stream the performance, ensuring participation from remote communities as part of celebrations marking 200 years of Assam Tea, a symbol of the state's pride.

Additionally, CM Sarma reviewed various schemes, such as the Orunodoi 3.0 and Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, emphasizing economic self-sufficiency and the pivotal role of local governance in their execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)