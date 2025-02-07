Kalee and the Mysterious Twins Reprint Sparks a Love for Reading

Renowned children's author Sunita Lad Bhamray is celebrating the success of her latest book, 'Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret,' with a highly anticipated reprint following strong demand. The book has captivated young readers and elevated discussions about environmental conservation.

Bhamray, based in Singapore, leverages her storytelling expertise to engage young minds, weaving together friendship, environmental awareness, and adventure. Her work is particularly resonant in a time when digital distractions challenge traditional reading habits.

With workshops planned across major Indian cities, Bhamray is expanding her outreach, aligning with educational campaigns to foster a reading habit among children. Her book not only entertains but also empowers young readers to consider impactful solutions to environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)