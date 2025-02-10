Triumph of 'Before Spring' at Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025

The Assamese film 'Before Spring' claimed a significant victory at the Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025, winning four major awards, including Best Director. The festival, aimed at celebrating cinematic works from across Asia, concluded with much fanfare.

Haobam Paban Kumar's 'Joseph's Son', a Manipuri film, was honored as the best film in the special competitive section dedicated to Northeast India. Six regional films competed, representing unique voices and cinematic brilliance at the event.

Besides 'Before Spring's achievements, notable awards included Best Music for 'Joseph's Son', Best Screenplay for 'Collage', and a special mention for performances in 'Amateurs' and cinematography in 'Collage'. The event celebrated storytelling that transcends borders with a global audience in attendance.

