Triumph of 'Before Spring' at Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025

Assamese film 'Before Spring' garnered top honors at GAFF 2025, winning four awards including Best Director. 'Joseph's Son', a Manipuri film, secured Best Film in a special section for Northeastern movies. The festival showcased diverse films, fostering cultural exchange and creative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:25 IST
Triumph of 'Before Spring' at Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assamese film 'Before Spring' claimed a significant victory at the Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025, winning four major awards, including Best Director. The festival, aimed at celebrating cinematic works from across Asia, concluded with much fanfare.

Haobam Paban Kumar's 'Joseph's Son', a Manipuri film, was honored as the best film in the special competitive section dedicated to Northeast India. Six regional films competed, representing unique voices and cinematic brilliance at the event.

Besides 'Before Spring's achievements, notable awards included Best Music for 'Joseph's Son', Best Screenplay for 'Collage', and a special mention for performances in 'Amateurs' and cinematography in 'Collage'. The event celebrated storytelling that transcends borders with a global audience in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

