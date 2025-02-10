My Melbourne: A Cinematic Journey Through Diversity

Esteemed filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Onir have come together to create an impactful anthology titled 'My Melbourne.' Initially premiering at Australia's 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024, the anthology is poised for its India release on March 14.

'My Melbourne' intricately weaves four compelling stories, delving into themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. Directed by Onir, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Arif Ali under Imtiaz Ali's creative guidance, the films showcase voices from diverse backgrounds in languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan. Kabir Khan expresses the project's intent to connect audiences worldwide, emphasizing its exploration of resilience and identity.

Imtiaz Ali highlights the anthology's role in blending narratives to maintain a unified vision of inclusivity, while Onir underscores the significance of giving marginalized voices a platform, focusing on representation and identity. Both directors reflect on their enriching experiences contributing to a film that champions acceptance and self-discovery.

