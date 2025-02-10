Pandit Rajendra Gangani Honored with Prestigious Nishagandhi Puraskaram

Pandit Rajendra Gangani, an eminent figure in the Kathak dance community, has been selected for this year's esteemed 'Nishagandhi Puraskaram'. Kerala Tourism has instituted this award to honor outstanding contributions to Indian classical dance.

The recognition will be conferred upon Pandit Gangani at the opening ceremony of the Nishagandhi Dance Festival on February 14, as stated in an official release.

Pandit Gangani is celebrated for his unwavering dedication to the Jaipur Gharana tradition of Kathak and his role as a cultural ambassador. The festival, a significant cultural event in India, showcases diverse classical dance forms and features top performers, thus promoting cultural tourism in Kerala.

