Ambani Family's Spiritual Sojourn at Maha Kumbh

Mukesh Ambani, the esteemed chairman of Reliance Industries, visited the Maha Kumbh with his family on Tuesday. The Ambanis took a sacred dip at the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Accompanied by family members spanning four generations, Ambani participated in spiritual activities, including a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp. Conducted by Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, the Ganga Puja was a highlight for the family.

Under its 'Teerth Yatri Seva' initiative, Reliance Industries is committed to aiding pilgrims with nourishing food, healthcare, and safety measures. The company's philosophy, 'We Care', guides its activities at the event. The Ambani family also engaged in a Vishwa Shanti Yagya, praying for global peace.

