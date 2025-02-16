Social Media Following: A New Currency in Hollywood Casting

Maya Hawke, known for her role in ''Stranger Things,'' recently shed light on the increasing role of social media followings in the entertainment industry. In today's landscape, the number of followers an actor has on platforms like Instagram can significantly impact their chances of landing a role.

While Hawke herself is not particularly enthusiastic about social media, she pointed out that some producers mandate directors to ensure that actors have a substantial online following before a project can be greenlit. This criterion is a perplexing reality for actors who might not be as inclined towards maintaining a strong presence on these platforms.

Despite this prevalent trend, Hawke mentioned that respected directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Bradley Cooper, and Wes Anderson do not weigh social media status heavily in their casting decisions. These directors focus more on an actor's talent and fit for the role than their online popularity. Hawke expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to work with such directors early in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)