Neeraj Ghaywan Highlights Challenges in Authentic Storytelling for Indian Cinema

Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan criticized the lack of authenticity in Bollywood films, praising South-language movies for their rooted narratives. Independent cinema struggles with funding, creating challenges for filmmakers in India. These insights emerged during a panel at the Indian Screenwriters Conference, where the need for perseverance in filmmaking was emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:03 IST
cinema
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of 'Masaan', has criticized the authenticity of modern Bollywood films, suggesting they lack the 'rooted and authentic' feel of South-language cinema. Speaking at the Indian Screenwriters Conference, Ghaywan argued that Bollywood often sanitizes its narratives to appeal to an upscale audience, losing the genuine essence of storytelling in the process.

The director, also known for his work on 'Geeli Pucchi' and 'Made in Heaven', emphasized the continuing struggles faced by independent filmmakers in India, pointing to inadequate funding as a major concern. According to Ghaywan, maintaining artistic integrity while working with studios remains a significant challenge, as filmmakers are often pressured to secure financial recovery through music or high-profile casting.

Accompanied by industry peers such as Shoojit Sircar, Kanu Behl, and Megha Ramaswamy, Ghaywan addressed the ongoing difficulties in the independent film sector. The panel underscored the importance of perseverance, likening their struggles to the tenacity of Galileo, who navigated immense challenges in pursuit of his visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

