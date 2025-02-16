Reward for Chitta Crackdown: MLA Fights Drug Menace in Chamba

In a bold move to combat the rising issue of Chitta (adulterated heroin) smuggling in Churah, Chamba district, BJP MLA Hans Raj has announced an incentive of Rs 51,000 for anyone who provides credible leads on Chitta distributors.

At a rally organized by the Sangharsh Institute, Hans Raj highlighted the critical need for collective action to address the drug threat, while emphasizing the confidentiality assured to informants. He criticized those who remain passive about the issue, warning of its potential to harm their own families.

Protesters at the event vociferously opposed the Chitta trade with chants against smugglers, underscoring the community's commitment to preventing further destruction in Churah.

(With inputs from agencies.)