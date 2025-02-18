Men's Fashion Reimagined: Bold Colors and Patterns Revolutionize Style

For many years, men's fashion was often perceived as simple and monochromatic, typically restricted to shades of black, blue, and grey. Additionally, there was a prevailing notion that colors like pink or bold shades were too 'feminine' for men. However, this stereotype is gradually fading. Men today are increasingly open to experimenting with colors, patterns, and modern silhouettes, demonstrating that fashion is no longer confined to projecting a 'strong and masculine' image.

This shift was evident at the FDCI India Men's Weekend held in Jaipur, a two-day event where 26 designers showcased an array of bold, stylish, and experimental menswear designs. Designers assert that men's fashion has evolved significantly, with many now embracing vibrant colors and intricate embroidery, which were previously considered exclusive to women's fashion. The 'pink' stereotype is dissipating, giving way to a more diverse perspective on men's fashion.

Renowned designer JJ Valaya, who presented his collection at the event, spoke about this change, emphasizing how men are now confidently embracing prints and dramatic colors. 'The real evolution has happened mainly in men's wear because women have always managed to look their best. Thirty years ago, men often lived their lives in suits. Today, I can't think of a single man who gets married in a traditional suit. They opt for more extravagant attire for weddings and other occasions, happily wearing dramatic prints and colors,' Valaya told ANI.

Valaya's collection was characterized by luxurious fabrics, rich embroidery, and intricate detailing, hallmarks of his signature style. Models paraded the runway in regal sherwanis, embroidered bandhgalas, and statement shawls inspired by traditional craftsmanship. Designers Shantnu and Nikhil also commented on the evolution of men's fashion, noting that men are now more expressive through their clothing.

'India was once known for loose-fitting clothing for men, and men were always seen as serious figures. Communicating with them was challenging. While there was respect for elders, there was also a sense of awe. That's dramatically changed now, and men express themselves beautifully through their attire,' designer Nikhil shared with ANI. Shantnu added, 'We wanted to infuse a sense of modernity and sexiness into men's wear by introducing elements of femininity.'

Their collection highlighted a blend of heritage and contemporary elegance, offering men's fashion a fresh and poetic vibe. Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who premiered their Spring-Summer 2025 menswear collection 'Akoya,' reminisced about a time when men were less informed about fashion and relied on their wives to guide their wardrobe choices.

'Back then, men had no clue about what to wear, and their wives would often pick out their clothes. Now, men know exactly what they want. They're trendy and cool. Fashion was predominantly focused on women up until now, so it's fitting that men are getting more attention,' Rohit Gandhi stated. Their collection depicted sleek silhouettes, modern tailoring, and bold colors, affirming that men are embracing fashion like never before.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) wrapped up the India Men's Weekend, sponsored by Chivas Luxe Perfumes, at Diggi Palace, Jaipur, on February 16th. (ANI)

