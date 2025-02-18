Sustainable Revolution in India's Garment Industry
The Indian garment industry is adopting sustainable practices and recycling to enhance domestic manufacturing, according to AEPC. Bharat Tex has become a key platform for textile stakeholders, promoting collaborations. The sector is predominantly made up of MSMEs, with a significant portion of the workforce being women, highlighting inclusivity.
The garment industry in India is taking significant strides towards sustainability and waste management by embracing recycling, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced on Tuesday.
AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri remarked that Bharat Tex has rapidly evolved into an essential platform for the textile value chain, encouraging new partnerships and collaborations.
In a push for inclusivity, Sekhri highlighted that MSMEs constitute nearly 80% of garment exporters, while women make up a similar percentage of the workforce, positioning India ahead of many developed nations in sustainable practices.
