Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to Headline WorldPride Festival in DC

Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan join Washington DC's WorldPride Music Festival on June 6-7 at RFK Stadium. The event features a diverse lineup and promises a memorable celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Produced by Dreamland's Jake Resnicow, it is set to be a global movement beyond a mere festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:39 IST
Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan have been announced as headliners for this summer's WorldPride Music Festival, taking place in Washington DC. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled for June 6-7 at the iconic RFK Stadium, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sivan told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm so excited to perform at WorldPride in DC. When community is more important than ever, celebrating love and pride is a necessity." The festival will also showcase performances from an extensive roster of artists including Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, and others.

Jake Resnicow from Dreamland Productions described the WorldPride Music Festival as a historic moment. "With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we're creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before," Resnicow said. Hosting the event in the nation's capital underscores its significance, marking it as a global movement rather than just a party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

