Sound of Silence: Artists Revolt Against AI Laws

A bold new album, 'Is This What We Want?', featuring contributions from over 1,000 artists, embodies the sound of silence as a protest against proposed British AI laws that could erode artists' creative control.

Esteemed musicians like Kate Bush and Damon Albarn are among those featured. The release comes as the UK government consults on permitting tech firms to utilize copyrighted material for AI training without consent, sparking fear within the creative community.

The protest album records silent tracks, symbolizing the potential silencing of creative voices, with profits supporting the Help Musicians charity. The initiative underscores the broader industry challenge against legal changes perceived to threaten the rights and futures of artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)