Farewell to a Legend: Uttam Mohanty's Final Journey

In a poignant scene at Jagannath Vihar, the remains of veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty (66) were brought home after his passing at a New Delhi hospital.

A crowd of cine artists, cultural figures, and countless fans assembled at Biju Patnaik International Airport to honor the actor's legacy and pay their final respects.

Fans lined up at Mohanty's residence to bid farewell to the legendary star. The state's police ensured a smooth funeral procession and the actor's cremation at Satya Nagar was conducted with full state honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)