Goa Churches Unite in Ash Wednesday Observance

In a significant display of faith, thousands of congregants filled churches across Goa to observe Ash Wednesday, marking the commencement of Lent. The ceremony, rich in spiritual symbolism, emphasized themes of repentance, humility, and renewal throughout the state with a notable Christian populace.

The sacred rituals began with mass services, during which priests inscribed crosses of ash on attendees' foreheads, symbolizing human mortality and a call to penance. Historic churches like the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral served as focal points for these poignant ceremonies.

Fr Mauricio Colaco of Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz conveyed the day's significance beyond mere observance, highlighting it as a communal expression of faith that underscores the importance of compassion, self-discipline, and service during the Lenten period.

(With inputs from agencies.)