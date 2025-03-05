Waking of a Nation: A Sensitive Dive into History's Shadows

Renowned filmmaker Ram Madhvani embarks on a sensitive portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in his upcoming series, "Waking of a Nation". Rather than depicting the infamous event's violence, Madhvani focuses on the buildup to the massacre and the ensuing Hunter Commission inquiry.

In crafting this historical thriller, Madhvani collaborates with writers Shantanu Srivastava and Shatrujeet Nath to honor the memory of those who perished. The series refrains from melodramatic villainy in portraying the British, showcasing broader themes of duty and moral complexity.

The narrative unfolds through the perspectives of four friends and features a distinguished cast, including Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta. Drawing inspiration from films like "The Battle of Algiers", Madhvani seeks to achieve a documentary-like authenticity in storytelling.

