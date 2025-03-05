Waking of a Nation: A Sensitive Dive into History's Shadows
Filmmaker Ram Madhvani explores the Jallianwala Bagh massacre sensitively in his series “Waking of a Nation”. Set during colonial India, it examines the events leading to the tragedy without showing violence. Madhvani seeks authenticity by drawing inspiration from acclaimed historical films and aims to portray nuanced perspectives.
Renowned filmmaker Ram Madhvani embarks on a sensitive portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in his upcoming series, "Waking of a Nation". Rather than depicting the infamous event's violence, Madhvani focuses on the buildup to the massacre and the ensuing Hunter Commission inquiry.
In crafting this historical thriller, Madhvani collaborates with writers Shantanu Srivastava and Shatrujeet Nath to honor the memory of those who perished. The series refrains from melodramatic villainy in portraying the British, showcasing broader themes of duty and moral complexity.
The narrative unfolds through the perspectives of four friends and features a distinguished cast, including Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta. Drawing inspiration from films like "The Battle of Algiers", Madhvani seeks to achieve a documentary-like authenticity in storytelling.
