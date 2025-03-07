Ramadan Prayers Illuminate Path to Peace Amid Fragile Ceasefire

In a demonstration of faith and resilience, approximately 90,000 Palestinians gathered at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan, amidst strict Israeli security measures. The event highlights the ongoing complexities of the region, underpinned by a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Despite recent escalations in the West Bank, Friday's prayers passed without incident. Palestinians, primarily from the West Bank, were permitted limited access to the sacred site. Meanwhile, the situation remains precarious in Gaza, where access to essentials has been obstructed pending Hamas's acceptance of a revised ceasefire deal.

Negotiations continue in Cairo, as Israel demands the release of hostages for a lasting truce, a stance condemned by rights groups as inhumane. While peace efforts hang in balance, the spiritual fellowship at Al-Aqsa amidst adversity underscores the Palestinians' enduring hope for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)