Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza Join Forces in Upcoming 'Gandhi' Series

Pratik Gandhi and his wife Bhamini Oza collaborate for the first time on screen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi', portraying significant historical figures. The series is based on Ramachandra Guha's works, highlighting important phases in Mahatma Gandhi's life. Both actors express the profundity of their roles and anticipation for the premiere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:43 IST
Pratik Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pratik Gandhi, known for his role in 'Scam 1992', is stepping into the shoes of Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming series by Hansal Mehta, titled 'Gandhi'. This project marks a momentous point in his career, not only for playing a pivotal role but also for sharing the screen for the first time with his wife, actor Bhamini Oza.

The series draws from the works of historian Ramachandra Guha, 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World', offering a detailed portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi, played by Oza. According to Gandhi, it's a significant milestone for them both, as they delve into the immense weight of their characters.

Oza, known for her work in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', shared her excitement about the project and their on-screen collaboration. Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi continues to receive positive feedback for his recent appearance in 'Dhoom Dhaam', expressing his eagerness to explore more diverse genres, including action.

