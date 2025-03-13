Seth Green Joins 'The Conners' for Final Season in Lively New Role

Seth Green, known for his role in 'Radio Days', has been cast in the final season of the American sitcom 'The Conners', Deadline reports. Green will play Chad, Darlene's new companion, in a story arc marked by his ongoing marital separation across three episodes. Deadline disclosed that Chad and Darlene build a bond over their similarly sharp humor.

The concluding season of the 'Roseanne' follow-up will comprise six episodes, starting on March 26 on ABC. Joining Green are series regulars, including John Goodman as Dan Conner and Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris. The show's narrative focuses on the struggles and triumphs of the working-class Conner family.

As Green integrates into 'The Conners', he prepares to begin production on 'The High Stakes', a thriller under Steven Paul's SP Media Group, scheduled for distribution by Paramount Global Content Distribution next year. His reputable film credits include roles in the 'Austin Powers' series and collaborations with actors like Mike Meyers, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Robin Williams.

Green's television portfolio spans prominent appearances in shows like 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer', 'Dads', 'Broad City', and 'Grey's Anatomy'. (ANI)

