Aamir Khan Teases Possible Collaboration with Bollywood's Khans

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has expressed a desire to collaborate with fellow industry titans Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on a new film. The actor, speaking at an event ahead of his 60th birthday, stated that the trio is actively seeking the right script for such a promising project.

The prospect of the Khans sharing the screen has captivated audiences, with Aamir affirming the demand for this alliance. He highlighted previous collaborations with Salman in the cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' and noted Shah Rukh and Salman's joint appearances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Pathaan'.

Additionally, Aamir mentioned the possibility of a sequel to 'Andaz Apna Apna' and his new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The latter, described as a comedic take with a heartfelt message, aims to outshine the emotional impact of his 2007 directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par'.

(With inputs from agencies.)