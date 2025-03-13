Left Menu

Aamir Khan Teases Possible Collaboration with Bollywood's Khans

Aamir Khan expressed interest in working alongside Bollywood icons Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. He revealed that they are eagerly awaiting a suitable script. Aamir also discussed future projects, including a potential sequel to 'Andaz Apna Apna' and his upcoming comedy film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:16 IST
Aamir Khan Teases Possible Collaboration with Bollywood's Khans
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has expressed a desire to collaborate with fellow industry titans Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on a new film. The actor, speaking at an event ahead of his 60th birthday, stated that the trio is actively seeking the right script for such a promising project.

The prospect of the Khans sharing the screen has captivated audiences, with Aamir affirming the demand for this alliance. He highlighted previous collaborations with Salman in the cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' and noted Shah Rukh and Salman's joint appearances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Pathaan'.

Additionally, Aamir mentioned the possibility of a sequel to 'Andaz Apna Apna' and his new film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The latter, described as a comedic take with a heartfelt message, aims to outshine the emotional impact of his 2007 directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

