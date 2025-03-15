Left Menu

Unity Over Division: Deshmukh's Commitment to Democracy Amid Political Efforts

During the Latur International Film Festival, Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh emphasized the importance of maintaining balance in a democratic system amid calls to switch political sides. Deshmukh vowed to uphold his opposition role and continue his father's legacy in Latur, receiving bipartisan support for his initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:56 IST
Amit Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh underscored the need for political balance as he addressed calls to switch parties during the Latur International Film Festival. Held in collaboration with the Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation, the event highlighted the ongoing efforts to maintain cultural and developmental progress in the district.

Deshmukh, responding to NCP legislator Vikram Kale's quip about party allegiance, reiterated his commitment to democratic principles and his opposition role. He stressed the risks of a one-sided political environment and vowed to remain steadfast in his political stance, irrespective of potential shifts in political power.

State Minister Babasaheb Patil extended bipartisan support, assuring continuous efforts to preserve Latur's cultural and developmental legacy. He praised Deshmukh's dedication to continuing his late father's impactful legacy, emphasizing cooperation beyond political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

