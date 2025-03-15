Left Menu

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has concluded the shoot for his high-energy film 'Sikandar,' revealing a new clean-shaven style. Filmed in multiple locations, the movie features notable stars like Rashmika Mandanna and promises thrilling action sequences under A.R. Murugadoss's direction. 'Sikandar' is slated for an Eid release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:01 IST
Salman Khan Wraps Up 'Sikandar' with a Fresh Look
Salman Khan new poster from Sikandar (Photo/instagram/@nadiadwalagrandson). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially wrapped up filming for his eagerly anticipated action thriller, 'Sikandar.' Following the shoot, Khan debuted a clean-shaven look, shaving off the beard he had maintained for the film. The film's final sequence was completed in Mumbai, starring co-actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Sources from the production shared that the last day of shooting included a patchwork sequence in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood, involving both Salman and Rashmika. Director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala marked the end of the 90-day shoot, which spanned locations like Mumbai and Hyderabad and featured several songs and high-energy action scenes.

In the lead-up to the wrap, Salman Khan released a teaser showcasing his character, Sanjay, also known as Sikandar, complete with dynamic action sequences and impactful dialogues. Directed by Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala, 'Sikandar' is set to hit theaters this Eid, and Salman will soon appear in 'Kick 2.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

