A R Rahman Returns Home After Health Scare: Family Assures 'He's Fine'

Renowned music composer A R Rahman was admitted to a corporate hospital after suffering from dehydration. He has since returned home and is recovering well, according to his family on Sunday.

The 58-year-old musician, known worldwide for his contributions to films like 'Roja' and 'Slumdog Millionaire,' experienced dehydration and gastric problems, refuting earlier reports of chest pain. His sister, AR Reihana, confirmed the initial diagnosis.

Rahman, a two-time Oscar and Grammy winner, was discharged after routine tests showed normal results. The news was corroborated by his son, AR Ameen, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who also spoke with hospital doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)