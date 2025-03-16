A R Rahman Returns Home After Health Scare: Family Assures 'He's Fine'
Renowned music composer A R Rahman has returned home after being hospitalized due to dehydration and gastric issues. His family confirmed that he is recovering well. The acclaimed musician, known for his Oscar-winning work, was hospitalized for tests but found to be in good health.
Renowned music composer A R Rahman was admitted to a corporate hospital after suffering from dehydration. He has since returned home and is recovering well, according to his family on Sunday.
The 58-year-old musician, known worldwide for his contributions to films like 'Roja' and 'Slumdog Millionaire,' experienced dehydration and gastric problems, refuting earlier reports of chest pain. His sister, AR Reihana, confirmed the initial diagnosis.
Rahman, a two-time Oscar and Grammy winner, was discharged after routine tests showed normal results. The news was corroborated by his son, AR Ameen, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who also spoke with hospital doctors.
