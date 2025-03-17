Kisna Expands Nationwide With 60 New Showrooms

Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery announced its ambitious plan to launch 60 new showrooms across India within the year. The brand aims to bolster its footprint in major metro areas such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, as well as emerging Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Guwahati, Vizag, and Rajkot.

This expansive strategy will commence in March and unfold throughout the fiscal year, though the specifics of the financial commitment remain undisclosed. By entering newer markets like Faridabad, Bhubaneswar, Assam, and Manipur, Kisna intends to bring its renowned craftsmanship to a broader audience, enhancing the accessibility of its high-quality jewellery offerings.

Established in 2005, Kisna is the Hari Krishna Group's flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand. It currently boasts 64 exclusive showrooms and 3,000 shop-in-shop outlets nationwide, underlining its position as a leading player in the jewellery industry.

